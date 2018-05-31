Hetton Carnival returns with a host of family fun

A historic community festival given new life two years ago returns next month.

Two decades after it last delighted visitors, The Hetton Carnival was revived by local events company Events2gogo.

And this year they’ve teamed up with Springboard Hetton, Sunderland Culture, Friends of Hetton Lyons County Park and Carnival Rides UK, to make it even bigger and better.

Highlights at this year’s event, which is running at Hetton Lyons County Park on the weekend of June 23 and 24, will include live music, Puffing Billy train, scarecrow hunt, street food stalls, kite flying displays, animal petting, fairground rides, water activities and a VW Van and Camper Club display.

Organiser Fiona Harnett, from Events2gogo, said: “This is a wonderful event that the people, friends and families of Hetton really hold close to their hearts.

“Memories of Miss Hetton Pageants, flower shows and animal displays mean that these are future elements that we want to re-introduce to this annual date for the diary. My passion is bringing local communities together and providing a free day out for all in one of the area’s best parks.”

Community groups and charities have also been included in this year’s line up including; St. Benedict’s Hospice, local Cadets and Scouts groups and primary schools.

Meanwhile, Sunderland Culture will host a dedicated arts and culture area, called the Great Place Culture Village.

•Hetton Carnival runs from 10am-5pm on June 23 and June 24. Supervised parking will be available with a donation to Friends of Hetton Lyons Country Park.