Greggs feeds firefighters tackling large blaze with coffee and sandwiches

Firefighters have thanked Greggs for supplying them with sandwiches and coffees while they tackled a large blaze.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service warned people to keep their windows shut and avoid the area as they tackled a large fire in Hetton.

Firefighters were on the scene for hours in bad weather after the fire broke out on Front Street early this morning.

Kindly staff from Greggs bakery branch in the town ensured they had warm drinks and comforting sustenance to help keep them going.

The rescue service tweeted their thanks this morning, saying: "We still have firefighters at the scene as work continues to damp down hot spots.

"Thank you @GreggsOfficial for providing refreshments to the crews. #KeepingYouSafe"