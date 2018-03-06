Further inspection at Houghton Cut as part of A690 road remains closed due to rockfall

There has been a rockfall on part of a key route between Sunderland and Durham, leaving it shut to traffic.

Part of the westbound carriageway of the A690 at Houghton Cut was closed last week by Northumbria Police and Sunderland City Council following concerns about overhanging snow on the road.

An update from the force today confirmed that the road will remain closed due to a rockfall, caused by the bad weather.

Work has been ongoing throughout the weekend to clear the area, with officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service attending yesterday to try and dislodge the snow and ice.

Sunderland Council confirmed this morning that the road remains closed after yesterday’s attempts to clear the snow drifts were unsuccessful.

Another inspection by a structural engineer was due this morning.

Work on A690 Houghton Cut on Monday, March 5. Picture: Ashley Corr.

Speaking to the Echo yesterday, Ian Richardson, assistant head of place management with Sunderland City Council said that the snow was “probably” a couple of metres deep.

He added: “There is a significant tonnage of snow to come down although the forecast is predicting for it to be a bit milder.

“There is potential for heavy rain tonight which could help see it thaw. With a bit of luck it will melt rather than fall onto the carriageway.”