Ex-library to become office block in plan to ‘reinvigorate’ building

A former library is to be turned into offices after plans were given the green light by council officers.

Sunderland City Council gave permission last month for the Easington Lane Branch Library to be converted.

Public toilets attached to the building are also included in the application.

According to a report attached to the application, the site was previously owned by the council and has been closed for a ‘significant period of time’.

A decision notice issued by the council’s planning department said: “It is considered that the proposed change of use of the building will reinvigorate a dated building and provide a use that is both commensurate with the area, whilst not leading to concerns relating to residential or visual amenity or highway safety.”

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service