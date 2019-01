Traffic was brought to a standstill after ponies escaped onto a busy dual carriageway.

Northumbria Police officers came across the animals on the A690 at Houghton Cut shortly after 4pm today and stopped to round up the ponies.

The horses were spotted on the loose on Houghton Cut this afternoon.

Traffic was brought to a stop for a short period and tailbacks were caused for motorists heading from Sunderland towards Durham.

At least two horses were involved in the incident.