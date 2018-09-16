Emergency services called after car crashes outside house

Firefighters and paramedics were called in after a car crashed outside a home on a busy terrace street.

Reports of the collision, which involves a 4x4-type vehicle, were made to the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service at 5.15pm today.

A crew from North Moor Fire Station joined the North East Ambulance Service at the scene on the A182 Mill Terrace in Shiney Row, near to the Mill Pit Gym.

The North East Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene just before 5pm and sent a double crewed ambulance.

One patient was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for further treatment.

Residents have told the Echo the road was closed to motorists following the collision, with disruption to the traffic now clear.