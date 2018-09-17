Dog rescued from home after fire breaks out in kitchen

Have your say

A much-loved pooch has been rescued by firefighters when she was caught up in an accidental kitchen fire.

Penny, a Bichon Frise, was rescued by crews from Farringdon station when a fire broke out in the kitchen of the semi-detached property on Dene Street, in Hetton.

The six-year-old pet was found in a first floor bedroom and lifted to safety by firefighters.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters made sure the dog was brought to safety and needed oxygen therapy before she was reunited with her owners."

The spokesman added that the fire is believed to have started when the hob was left on by accident when the owners left the property.

Two crews from Farringdon were called to the incident at 3.20pm on Tuesday September 11 and both the kitchen hob and a nearby radio were completely destroyed in the fire.

The rest of the property was 100% severely damaged by smoke.

The spokesman added: "We want to remind homeowners to double check that appliances are switched off when they leave.

"It's also important to remember to test fire alarms."