Dog killed by burglars as they flee scene in stolen car

A dog died when it was knocked down by burglars who had broken into its owner's home and stole their car.

The pet was killed as the thieves fled the house in the Mercedes Benz, which was parked outside the house.

The early hours theft happened in Blind Lane, Houghton, when the burglars took the keys to the car - registration plate SL55 AMG - along with a watch and a computer.

They used the keys to steal the Mercedes and as they left the scene hit the Alsatian, which had been inside the house at the time but escaped during the break-in.

Police say dog died as a result of being hit.



Officers are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for witnesses to get in touch if they saw anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the area between 8pm on Tuesday, January 30, and 5.30am on Wednesday, January 31.



Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the stolen goods is also urged to get in contact.



Constable Neighbourhood Beat Manager Louise Edwards, from Northumbria Police, said: “We’re carrying out enquiries and are urging anyone with information to come forward.



“Even the smallest of detail may prove helpful in our investigation.”



Any witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 123 31/01/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.