Dashcam appeal after elderly woman is knocked from her scooter

Collision investigators have asked drivers to check any dashcam footage which could help them piece other the details of a crash which knocked a pensioner from her scooter.

Northumbria Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 65-year-old woman was knocked from her mobility scooter at a crossing by a passing vehicle.

The collision happened on North Road, Houghton, at around 9.15am yesterday.

Police were called after the incident, where the woman had sustained minor injuries, and enquiries are now ongoing to trace the vehicle involved.

Officers believe there was a man who stopped to help the woman who had dashcam footage but has yet to contact police.

The force is urging this man, or anyone who saw what happened or has information on the vehicle involved, to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 211 – 22/11/2018.