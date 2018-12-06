Balloon tribute for Sheldon Farnell touched the hearts of his grieving family

Friends and family of Sheldon Gary Farnell gathered together to pay tribute to the ‘beautiful’ youngster.

The four-year-old died of suspected sepsis last Monday - 24 hours after he was sent home from Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Friends and family let off balloons to pay tribute to Sheldon Gary Farnell

His dedicated mum, Katrina Farnell, has vowed to fight for justice after doctors failed to save her joyful little boy.



A review into the circumstances around Sheldon’s care has been launched by bosses at City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.



Last night, Sheldon’s grieving family were joined by dozens of friends and family members in Herrington Country Park to let off balloons and pay tribute to the beautiful boy, who was loved by so many.

Katrina, 23, thanked everyone for their support. She said: “It was lovely today. I really appreciate everyone’s support, it touched my heart.

Sheldon pictured with mum Katrina Farnell

“He would have loved it.”

Her sister Rachael, who Sheldon would adoringly call Aunty Hurry, added: “He will be playing up in heaven with all his balloons now.”

Balloons spelling his name were released with some carrying pictures of Sheldon along with balloons printed with characters from Paw Patrol - one of the youngster’s favourite shows.

His grandad Gary Farnell, said: “Everyone loved him, he will be sadly missed.

Friends and family gathered together to remember the youngster

“It’s a big loss. It’s devastating, we just can’t believe it. He will never be forgotten he will always be in our heads and in our hearts.”

Amy McConville, a close friend of Katrina’s who organised the event with Beth Parkes, said: “I can’t believe this many people showed up when the weather is so bad, it’s proof that it’s for a good cause and that Sheldon was loved by everyone.

“I wish we weren’t doing this but because we have I hope the family love it.

“They’re over the moon, they’re so grateful they can’t believe this many people showed up in the rain.

“I can’t thank the community enough for coming together the way they have, he was well loved.”

Beth Parkes said: “It’s heartbreaking. I know all the family loved him, he was their first boy.

“I just hope they get the answers they deserve really.”

More than £2,000 has now been donated to a Go Fund Me page to give Sheldon the send of he deserves.

Friends of the family have organised the Sheldon Gary Farnell Shining Star Fundraiser at Burnmoor Cricket Club, from noon to 5pm on Sunday, the day before Sheldon’s funeral.