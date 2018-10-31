X Factor finalist Molly Scott pledges to 'give her all' on this weekend's live show

Teenage singer Molly Scott has promised her thousands of fans that she will keep fighting for the title in the next round of the X Factor.

Sixteen-year-old Molly made it through to week three's live show after a mixed response to her performance on Saturday night's "guilty pleasures" special.

The teen took on Little Do You Know by former X Factor US winners Alex and Sierra - but her song was criticised by all of the judging panel, apart from mentor Simon Cowell.

Molly was then the last contestant to have her safety confirmed on Sunday's results show, before Janice Robinson was voted off.

LMA Choir also left the show after being in the sing off against Brendan Murray.

But the difficult weekend is not getting Molly down.

She has taken to Twitter to reassure her followers and fans that she is going to continue to fight and keep her X Factor dream strong.

Her message, posted today, said: "I’m going to give it my all this week to hopefully keep my dreams alive.

"Believe in yourself, take on your challenges, dig deep within yourself to conquer fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You got to keep going."

Molly has been performing from a young age.

The North East has thrown its support behind Molly, with Sunderland AFC among those showing their backing for the singer.

Last week, the club released a message on its Twitter account in support of the teenager, and on Saturday they reminded the thousands of football fans to tune in and vote.

Molly, who has been singing and performing since she was small, is a Black Cats supporter.

We're backing Molly for the X Factor crown.

Earlier this week, Molly shared a video from at home Easington, with local shop Pennywise decked out in posters and signs urging customers to vote.

In it, she said: ""I am so thankful to everyone, not just in Easington, but around the North East.

"Please keep supporting me and I promise I will show you the real me, and I will show a side to you that you've never seen before. Please keep voting, thank you."