'Unexploded mine' found on beach turns out to be mooring bollard

The incident happened on Crimdon Beach.
A lump of metal suspected of being an unexploded mine turned out to be part of a bollard, police have said.

Officers from Cleveland Police were called to a report of an unexploded mine on Crimdon Beach at around 1pm yesterday.

The piece of metal which caused the alert. Photo by Cleveland Police.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "They attended the scene alongside bomb disposal colleagues and determined that what was believed to be a mine was actually a boat mooring bollard which goes deep into the ground.

"We would like to reassure the public that this is not a dangerous item and it will be left in situ."