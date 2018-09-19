Two men due in court over breakfast time burglary allegations

Two Peterlee men are due to appear before magistrates charged with burglaries carried out yesterday morning.

An 18-year-old man faces three counts of burglary and a 20-year-old will answer one allegation of the same offence when they both go before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe this afternoon.

It follows on from an inquiry launched by Durham Constabulary yesterday morning, when officers received a report of an incident in Helford Close in Peterlee at around 7.30am and were involved in a foot chase in the town.

Householders were asked to check their keys after a series of sets were found during the course of the investigation.

Anyone with information which could help police can call Durham Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.