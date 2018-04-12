Tip off leads to crack cocaine seizure and double arrest

A package of crack cocaine has been seized by police after an operation which saw a SUV brought to a stop.

Durham Constabulary has warned "Do not bring drugs into our county" after an operation was set up to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop.

It comes after the force found 200g of crack cocaine and arrested two men as they entered the village of Haswell in East Durham.

A spokesman said: “This morning we received information that two men would be transporting drugs into the Durham area.

“The target car, a Nissan Pathfinder, was stopped using a Tactical Pursuit And Containment (TPAC) manoeuvre as they entered the village of Haswell from the direction of Easington Lane before the two men were detained.”

The passenger, a 21-year-old man, was found in possession of 200g of crack cocaine and was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was found in possession of a" considerable amount of cash" and two mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

The pair remain in police custody.