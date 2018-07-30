Social club could be shut down as licence review is backed by police

A social club could be shut down this week following allegations of ‘criminal conduct’ on its premises.

The Leather Cap Sports and Social Club, in Browning Street, Easington Colliery, will have its licence reviewed by members of Durham County Council’s Statutory Licensing Committee on Thursday.

And the process is being backed by Durham Constabulary, which in a letter to the panel claims to have CCTV footage of a ‘serious assault’ taking place inside and outside the premises.

It comes after Durham Police launched an investigation into an alleged assault at the club, although no-one has been charged while the probe continues.

A report prepared for councillors said the application for the review related to licensing regulations intended to prevent crime and public nuisance and protect children and general public safety.

It said: “Representations were made by the applicants regarding alleged criminal conduct at and in the vicinity around the premises on various dates and issues regarding activities taking place outside of the licensed hours.”

It added: “The licensing authority received ten letters of representation in relation to the club premises licence review application during the statutory consultation period.

“One letter was in support of the review application, from Durham Constabulary and they have provided CCTV footage to accompany their representation.”

The other nine letters submitted to the committee are all in support of the club.

After hearing evidence, councillors will have the option to:

Revoke the licence

Suspend the licence for up to three months

Remove the ‘designated premises supervisor’

Remove one or more ‘licensable activities’ from the licence, such as permission to sell alcohol or play live music, or otherwise modify the licence

Take no action

As well as reviewing the business’s premises licence, which allows it to sell alcohol and stage some types of entertainment, the panel will also consider its ‘club premises certificate’ which allows it to operate as a club.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service