'So young, fly high' - 13 of your tributes to John Terence Robinson after death following collision

Readers have united in grief to pay their respects to a "lovely" young man who lost his life after an incident on the A19.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday (March 6) John Terence Robinson, of Peterlee, was found with fatal injuries following a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle and a car on the A19.

The 24-year-old has been remembered by his family, who said in tribute: "All of our family are very sad to lose our lovely John. He will be deeply missed."

An investigation is ongoing into the collision, and a 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Here are some of your tributes to John from our social media pages:

Carol Gash: "So sad. Thoughts are with family."

Janice Henderson: "Heartbreaking, God bless you son and your family."

Gillian Hardie: "So very sad RIP."

Jo Moore: "RIP John. So so sad."

Bernie Sloanes: "RIP thinking of his family."

Michelle Lundy: "Heartbreaking RIP John."

Marie Robinson: "RIP lovely lad."

Read more: Family pay tribute to 'lovely' John Terence Robinson after death on A19 following collision between car and heavy goods vehicle

Nicola Clark: "So sad. Thinking of his family and friends."

Gill Ellis-Peel: "Thoughts are with his loved ones, tragic."

Carol Hughes: "Heartbreaking."

Nic Heatlie: "Heart breaks for the family."

Jean Mitchell Wynd: "So sad RIP John."

Pat Robson: "So sad RIP John , so young fly high."