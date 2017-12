Police are appealing for help to trace a woman.

Officers are looking for Caroline Moss, 46, from the Peterlee area and say they are concerned for her welfare.

A spokesman said: "Caroline is described as white female, 5'7", slim build, with shoulder length purple hair.

"She was last seen wearing grey joggers, black jacket with pink & orange cuffs & boots. If anyone knows of Caroline's whereabouts they are asked to contact Police on tel 101 quoting incident number DHM-29122017-0477.