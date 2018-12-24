Police launch appeal to find missing man as family raise concerns for his welfare

An appeal has been launched to find a missing man who is believed to be in the Easington and Peterlee area.

Police officers are trying to find Adam White after his family has raised concern for his welfare.

Durham Constabulary has shared the appeal on social media as officers attempt to locate him.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are requesting any information in relation to Adam White, as concern for his welfare has been raised by his family and officers are attempting to locate him as soon as possible.

"Adam is believed to be in the Easington/Peterlee area."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number DHM-24122018-0130.