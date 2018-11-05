Molly Scott sends her thanks to supporters after she is voted off X Factor

Singing star Molly Scott has said her dream came true after she was given a chance to win the X Factor.

The 16-year-old from Easington crashed out of the ITV talent show last night after judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and guest judge Nile Rodgers - who was siting in for Robbie Williams - decided it was her time to leave the contest.



Later, Molly tweeted to say how grateful she had been for backing she was given during her time in the programme.

She said "I just would like to thank everyone for all the support!

"I would not have been able to do this without all of you amazing people. MY DREAM HAS CAME TRUE!

"I’ve tried my hardest every week.. Love you all."

Judge Simon Cowell joked that he wanted a recount as his act Molly was voted off.

The teenage hopeful, who was in Cowell's girls category, was eliminated after a sing-off against duo Acacia and Aaliyah.

Cowell had voted to save Molly, who had sung the Britney Spears hit Toxic.

Ayda also decided to save Acacia and Aaliyah and cu Molly, saying the girl group had "all the bite and the fight" she had been looking for.

"I can't believe either of you are in the bottom two," said Cowell.

"I demand a recount," he quipped.

Molly, who went to St Teresa's Primary and Greatham C of E Primary School, before attending English Martyrs School, all in Hartlepool, said she was "so thankful" for having been on the ITV show, and Cowell assured her: "You have a future in this business."

Ahead of the show she said been looking forward to performing live during the weekend's instalment.



The prime time television show was just the latest in a line of challenges entered by Molly, who has previously competed in a series of talent shows and finished her GCSEs at the end of the last school year.

Louis had said her performances had been "like watching a little Christina Aguilera" during her run on X Factor.

Boy band United Vibe were also shown the door during Sunday night's results show, after coming bottom in the public vote.

The singers - who were in Robbie's groups category - insisted it was "not the end for us" as they exited the competition.

The X Factor continues on ITV.