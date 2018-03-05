Man due in court charged with knife-point robbery of elderly man

A man has been charged with a series of offences after a pensioner was followed home and threatened with a knife as his car was stolen.

Jason Andrew Bolingbrooke, 23, of Court Street, Peterlee, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday at around 1.10pm, when an elderly man was followed home on Shotton Road, in Horden, by a man.

The intruder then forced his way in and threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his car keys and taking his vehicle.

Bolingbrooke also faces a further charge of attempted robbery and another of possession of a bladed article.

These charges relate to an attempted robbery which happened in Eden Lane in Peterlee on Friday, March 2.

Anyone who can help with inquiries can call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting DHM-03032018-0200.