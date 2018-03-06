Man charged after pensioner is followed and robbed is remanded by court

A man has been remanded by a court after making his first appearance in relation to a robbery and attempted robbery.

Jason Andrew Bolingbrooke, 23, of Pine Street, Chester-le-Street, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday at around 1.10pm in which an elderly man was followed home on Shotton Road, in Horden, by a man, who forced his way in and threatened the victim with a knife before stealing his car keys and taking his vehicle.

Bolingbrooke also faced a further charge of attempted robbery and another of possession of a bladed article.

These charges relate to an attempted robbery which happened in Eden Lane in Peterlee on Friday.

He did not enter any pleas and was remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on Fridya, April 6.