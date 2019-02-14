Man arrested following disturbance in Peterlee town centre

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Peterlee town centre this morning.
A local man, who is in his mid-20s, has been detained and arrested by police following a disturbance.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were alerted to reports of a disturbance in Peterlee town centre at around 10am this morning.
"Officers attended the scene and encountered a man in a distressed state.
"A local man in his mid-20s was detained and arrested at around 10.30, and is currently in police custody.
"Inquiries are ongoing."