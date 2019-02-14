Man arrested following disturbance in Peterlee town centre

Have your say

A man has been arrested following a disturbance in Peterlee town centre this morning.

A local man, who is in his mid-20s, has been detained and arrested by police following a disturbance.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "Police were alerted to reports of a disturbance in Peterlee town centre at around 10am this morning.

"Officers attended the scene and encountered a man in a distressed state.

"A local man in his mid-20s was detained and arrested at around 10.30, and is currently in police custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing."