Man arrested after four-hour roof top incident

A man is in custody after a roof top incident which lasted more than four hours.

Police in Seaham were called to Ryton Crescent in Deneside in the town after reports of a young man who was on the roof of a house.

Ryton Crescent in Seaham. Image copyright Google Maps.

The incident began at around 4.10pm yesterday and the man was brought down from the roof by 8.30pm.

Durham Constabulary say he is currently in police custody.

A spokesman added: "We would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we brought the incident to a safe conclusion."