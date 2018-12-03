Images released in the search for men who could help track down JCB vehicle thieves

CCTV images captured on the night a vehicle was stolen have been released by police as they try and track down three men.

Durham Constabulary officers in Peterlee have released stills from the footage on the night of the theft and hope to identify the men as they investigate the incident.

Another of the stills released by police in Peterlee as they investigate the theft.

A spokesman said: "A JCB Workmax vehicle was stolen at about 8.45pm on the evening of Thursday, November 29,

"The vehicle was recovered on a nearby farm.

"Three males were walking near to the A19 and then A179 at about 8.30pm the same evening.

"Did anyone notice any males walking in this area? If so please call 101."

Police hope to identify men seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force via the 101 non-emergency number or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.