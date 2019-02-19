East Durham charities receive more than £30,000 towards projects

Two East Durham charities have received more than £30,000 in grants from trusts funded by players of People's Postcode Lottery.

East Durham Partnership has received £20,000 of funding from the People’s Postcode Trust for their project Enterprise for Employment.

The funding will provide vulnerable unemployed clients obtain training and support for employment, via East Durham Partnership social enterprise which produces low cost furniture items.

While Acumen Community Enterprise Development Trust has been awarded £11,382 from the People’s Postcode Trust for their ‘Get Ahead’ project.

This funding will be spent on providing a drop-in for individuals to access employability support to help progress them into employment

Easington MP Grahame Morris has welcomed the news and wants to encourage other charities to apply for funding.

He said: “I’m delighted to hear that two local charities, East Durham Partnership and Acumen Community Enterprise Development Trust, have been successful in securing funding raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. I look forward to hearing how these local charities get on with their projects now they have these vital funds.

“I also encourage any other local charities needing additional project funding to considering applying to the Postcode Community Trust, the Postcode Local Trust or the People’s Postcode Trust. This type of funding can help you achieve more for your charity and the local community.”

To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £393 million for over 5,500 good causes across Great Britain.

Malcolm Fleming, head of public affairs at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “We are delighted that our players are helping to fund local charities across the country, including East Durham Partnership and Acumen Community Enterprise Development Trust.

£People’s Postcode Lottery was established to raise funds for good causes. Supporting the excellent work of local charities can help them make a huge difference to the causes and communities they serve.”

Local charities and community groups can currently apply for funding from the Postcode Community Trust, the Postcode Local Trust and the People’s Postcode Trust. The current funding round closes on February 20th 2019. The following funding round opens on 31st July.

For more information click here.