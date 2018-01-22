Coastguard rescue teams search for missing Blackhall man

Have your say

Coast guard rescue teams were called in to help search for a missing Blackhall man.

Coastguard rescue teams from Hartlepool and Seaham assisted Durham Constabulary with the search for James "Jimmy" Huntington.

The 60-year-old is believed to have left his home in Keating Close, Blackhall Colliery around 08.30am on Sunday morning.

It is thought Mr Huntington had been in the coastal area of Easington Colliery today.

He is described as being 5ft 6in, of average build, with short grey hair.

It is not known what Mr Huntington was wearing but may be in a grey tracksuit (top and bottoms), a black coat and black cap.

Last night, Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and Seaham Coastguard were paged by Humber Coastguard to help with the search.

A search plan was organised and Hartlepool Coastguard searched the beach from Easington up to Hawthorn.

Seaham Coastguard searched the cliff tops from Easington to Hawthorn viaduct.

Police searched the surrounding area along with police dogs.

Mountain rescue conducted a search round the Hawthorn Dene area and Coastguard rescue helicopter 912 did a search from Seaham to Blackhall along the cliff tops and beach area.

After several hours and nothing found teams were stood down. Police are continuing with their inquiries.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 319 of January 21.