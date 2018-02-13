Bradley Lowery's mum speaks of how charity has given her purpose

Bradley Lowery's mum has said she will never get over her son's death, but says his legacy is helping to keep her going.

Gemma has appeared on ITV's Lorraine this morning to speak about the work of the Bradley Lowery Foundation and its efforts to help families just like hers.

Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, died in July aged six after losing his fight against the neuoblastoma cancer, which was first diagnosed when he was 18 months old, before it returned for a second time.

During her appearance, Gemma, who is married to Carl and is also mum to Kieran, spoke to presenter Christine Lampard about how the couple faced the daunting task of collecting the Helen Rollason Award at December's BBC Sports Personality ceremony in his honour and of the special bond their boy had with now-former Sunderland player Jermain Defoe.

Christine told viewers of how Sunderland fan Bradley had the ability to "wow anybody that met him" as viewers heard about how the foundation is now working to help children also battling ill health.

Gemma said: "Bradley could just look at somebody and knew that he wanted to be their friend and that happened with Jermain.

Christine Lampard speaks to Bradley's mum Gemma on the sofa of the ITV Lorraine show.

"The connection they had, it was absolutely incredible., I've never seen anything like it before.

"He made Bradley's last couple of months and put smiles on his face.

"We just take each day as it comes, it's still really early days for us.

"It might be six months, it could be six years, I'm still going to feel the same.

Gemma and Bradley Lowery.

"I don't think it's something you can get over, but you try your best.

"Having the foundation has given me a purpose.

"I know that I'm helping other families and that's making me feel better."

She also spoke of preparations for this Sunday's Gala Ball, which will be hosted at the Hilton in Gateshead.

The special bond between Bradley Lowery and then Sunderland player Jermain Defoe helped the family through their tough time.

Players including Defoe, current Sunderland squad members and stars from Newcastle and Everton will be among them.

Gemma and Christine were joined by Siobhan and Alfie, who both have neuroblastoma, and their mums, as the families talked about the support they have been offered by the foundation and presented with gifts.

For more information about the ball and the work off the foundation click here.