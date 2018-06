A man's body was found inside a house after police were called to the address.

Durham Constabulary says officers attended a house in Sixth Street, Horden, following reports a body had been discovered.

When the property was checked, they found the body of a 52-year-old man.

A spokesman said: "His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

The call out was made at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.