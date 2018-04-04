Woman left with head injuries after street glass attack which also left man badly hurt

A man and woman were left with "significant injuries" following a fracas on a town's high street in the early hours of the morning.

Durham Constabulary has said the incident in Front Street, Chester-le-Street, happened near to the Wicket Gate bar.

A spokesman said: "It is reported that during the course of the incident a male was assaulted causing significant facial injuries and a female was assaulted causing significant head injuries.

"It is believed that the female was assaulted with a glass.

"Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing to the public for further witnesses who were present and may be able to assist with the investigation.

"It is believed there were a large amount of people present who may have witnessed the incident."

The incident happened at 3:30am on Sunday, March 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Consett CID on 101, quoting incident reference DHM-05032018-0064.