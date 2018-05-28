Win 25 pairs of gold tickets to Kynren worth £80 a pair

Outdoor spectacular Kynren returns this summer - and you could be there for free.

We have 25 pairs of gold seat tickets to give away for the 2018 season, worth £80 a pair, which can be used on a date of your choice.

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England is the UK’s ‘must see’ spectacular outdoor live action show. Returning for its third season this year with 17 performances from June 30 to September 15, the 90-minute world class show, provides an immersive and entertaining time travel adventure through 2,000 years of history, myth and legend.

With the majestic backdrop of Auckland Castle, in County Durham, 1,000 cast and crew will perform over an area of 7.5acres in this show of epic proportions.

To be in with a chance of winning gold tickets collect the three tokens in the paper this week and return them to Kynren Competition, Katy Wheeler,

Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA by Monday, June 11.

If you’re not lucky enough to win you can use our exclusive code SUNECHO18 for £10 bronze tickets or £20 silver tickets for any date when booking online at www.kynren.com or by phone on Tel: 0333 300 3028.

Terms & Conditions for the gold ticket giveaways

Car parking and shuttle bus and any catering or retail are extra charges – payable when booking in the case of parking and shuttle. Please note its possible of course to visit Kynren without parking or shuttle as long as you make your own way to the site.

Tickets must be booked in advance once they are won with 14 day’s notice minimum

The winners will be notified by post so make sure to include your address.

Terms and Conditions for bronze and silver promotion code tickets

5000 tickets are available at £10 per ticket in Bronze – all shows every date ( www.kynren.com )

No refunds, and no upgrades to other seats, customers need to use existing Kynren prices if they want to book another seat type

Book by June 16 2018

4 tickets per customer – one address per use, additional tickets and Kynren standard prices

£10 per ticket for Adult / Young Adult / Child in Bronze and £20 in Silver

Can be booked online or via call centre (booking fee if you use call centre of £2.50 per ticket purchased)

No refunds can be applied for any previous bookings for Kynren 2018