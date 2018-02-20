Widow, 92, left devastated after thieves steal gifts from late husband as she sleeps

A 92-year-old widow has been left distraught after jewellery given to her by her late husband was snatched in a burglary on her home.

The house of Margaret Holmes, who is known as Peggy, was broken into while she slept.

The pensioner has lived in the home all her life, with items which she has owned since her teenage years since her late husband gave her as a gift among those taken.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: "The jewellery is of sentimental value to Peggy.

"Of particular note is an old gold bracelet which was bought by her husband for her when she was 15-years-old.

"Also her engagement ring in the picture below and a ruby and diamond ring bought for her 40th Wedding Anniversary.

"Many other items of jewellery were stolen along with a crystal jug, spirits and a hand held fan.

"Peggy has been left distraught by the loss of her jewellery and that the people have come into her bedroom whilst she was asleep and taken items from there.

"The jewellery was a reminder of her husband, who died 28 years ago.

"He bought her most of the pieces as a token of love at significant times during their 44-year marriage.

"If you are offered any jewellery that you believe may have come from the burglary at Peggy’s house, or have any information of where it is, please contact police on 101.

"Peggy would love to have the items back."

Police in Chester-le-Street are leading inquiries into the burglary, which happened in Sacriston on Thursday.

In addition to 101, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.