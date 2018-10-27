Watch as snow showers hit Sunderland and Durham with the forecast predicting more wet weather

Have your say

It's not even the end of October and some parts of the region have already seen snow.

It's chilly in Sunderland today with temperatures peaking at 7C but it's not likely to feel any warmer than just 3C.

At it's coldest it is expected to feel like -1C this morning.

Light rain is expected throughout the city this morning but there will be sunny intervals as this afternoon.

More rain showers are expected in Sunderland tomorrow with heavy rain predicted to hit the region on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the region, a video from Durham shows that snow has already arrived as winter begins.

Snow arrives in the North East

Highways England has tweeted: "We are observing sleet and snow in North Yorkshire, Durham, Cleveland and Northumbria - Please take care when out and about."

The clocks go back an hour at 2am tomorrow morning and the cold snap today marks the end of British summer time (BST) and to an unusually mild autumn.

Have you seen snow where you are? Send your pictures and videos to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk