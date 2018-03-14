Warning anyone harbouring wanted man could be committing a crime

Police appealing for help to trace a warned man have been warned people they could be in trouble if they are helping him hide.

David Smart, 61, is wanted after failing to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court in relation to harassment offences.

A spokesman, from Durham Constabulary said: “We believe Mr Smart may be living in the Launceston area of Devon and Cornwall.

“Anyone harbouring him could potentially be committing a criminal offence.”

Durham Constabulary is asking for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact their local police station via 101.