Urgent appeal to help find man who has gone missing without diabetes medication

Police say they are growing "increasingly concerned" for a man who has gone missing from his home without essential medication.

Durham Constabulary has said it "urgently needs help" to trace Allan Hardy, who has gone missing from his home in High Pittington, near Durham.

The 36-year-old, who has diabetes, left his home at around 10.30am today and has not been seen since.

When he left home he was wearing a grey gilet, with a white jumper beneath, jeans and walking boots.

A force spokesman said: "Although he is known to walk in the area, police believe he does not have his medication with him and, given the wintry weather, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who has seen Allan in the area is asked to call Durham Constabulary urgently on 101."