Two arrested after raids seize £20,000 drug haul

Three raids led police to find suspected drugs worth £20,000 and around £7,000 in cash.

Police in Chester-le-Street carried out search warrants in the town in connection with drugs and money laundering offences.

As a result two men aged 43 and 69 were arrested, with officers seizing a significant quantity of Class A and B controlled drugs worth in excess of £20,000 and approximately £7,000 in cash from properties in Lilburn Close, Norton Close and Kingsmere.

Sergeant Mel Sutherland, from Chester-le-Street Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a significant result which would not have been possible without information from our community and excellent police work across commands in the Chester Le Street and West area of Durham.”

The two males arrested have been released under investigation to allow for the suspected drugs to be examined and for detectives to carry out further inquiries.

The searches were carried out on Wednesday.