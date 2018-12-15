This is when your bin will be emptied over Christmas and New Year in County Durham

Have your say

Families across County Durham are being advised to check their bin collection days over the festive period.

Durham County Council has confirmed that bins will be emptied as normal up to and including Friday, December 21.

Make sure you check the date for your bin collection over Christmas and New Year.

Collections will then be affected during the weeks of Christmas and New Year.

The council is also urging residents to recycle as much as possible over the festive period to reduce contamination and do their bit for the environment.

Waste and recycling collections will return to normal from Tuesday, January 8 - but make sure you have your changed date in the diary so you don't miss it.

Here is a list of the altered collection schedule (normal collection day/revised collection day):

Tuesday, December 25 will become Thursday, December 27

Wednesday, December 26 will become Friday, December 28

Thursday, December 27 will become Saturday, December 29

Friday, December 28 will become Monday, December 31

Collections during the week commencing Monday, December 31, will take place one day later than usual.

If your normal collection date would be Tuesday, January, 1 your collection will take place on Wednesday, January 1.

Councillor Brian Stephens, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “The Christmas and New Year period is a busy one for everybody, but it’s important that we take time to ensure that we dispose of our rubbish and recycling responsibly."

Christmas trees can be disposed of at one of the county's waste and recycling centres.



Bulky waste collections are also taking place as normal up until Friday, December 21. They will resume on Tuesday, January 8.