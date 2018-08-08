Sign up for first fun run and toddle at Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve

Durham Wildlife Trust (DWT) has organised a fundraising fun run at one of its reserves – and they’re looking for the runners of the future to take part.

The first 5k Run Rainton Fun Run and Joe’s Pond Toddle will take place on Saturday, August 18, at DWT’s headquarters, Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve near Houghton.

Beginning at 10am, the 5k Trail Fun Run will take runners over a challenging circuit at the reserve, including Nicholson’s Hill.

Advanced entry for the run is available for £8 but runners are able to join on the day for £10. Only advanced entries are guaranteed a medal and must be signed up before midnight this Sunday.

Participants must be prepared for trail conditions and be able to manage the stiles on the course.

Ages six to 99 are welcome, under-14s must be accompanied by an adult and must be within arm’s reach for the duration of the run.

Anyone wishing to run with a dog can do so but dogs must be on leads and under control at all times.

The Joe’s Pond Toddle for children and their parents will start at 11am and take place on a different part of the reserve.

Completing a nature trail as they go, the children and parents will follow the fox and take a toddle around Joe’s Pond in a loop.

They can do the loop as many times as they like then head back to the finish for more wildlife fun, including a fancy dress competition.

Advanced entry for the toddle is available for £3 and includes a goody bag if registered before this Sunday. Accompanying adults go free.

There will also be stalls including tombola, cakes and face-painting fundraising for the trust on the day.

All entry fees go to DWT, which manages the nature reserve as well as 36 other nature reserves from the Tees up to the Tyne.

Emily Routledge, the Trust’s membership development officer, and a keen runner herself, said: “The Run Rainton and Joe’s Pond Toddle promise to be great fun for participants of all ages and all the funds raised will go to support our important work.”