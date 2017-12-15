Shoppers help campaign to create holiday home in memory of Bradley Lowery

Shoppers are chipping in to help create a holiday home for sick children and their families in memory of the inspirational Bradley Lowery.

Visitors to the Galleries Shopping Centre, Washington, have been donating money to the 'For Bradley' campaign.

The campaign was created by Sunderland AFC and the Bradley Lowery Foundation to honour the memory of the six-year-old Black Cats fan, from Blackhall Colliery.

Bradley passed away in July after a brave battle with neuroblastoma, but his story continues to touch the hearts of people around the world.

The foundation set up in his name is one of six charities to have benefited from donations by shoppers at the Galleries over the last 12 months.

Donations were made at a collection point in the shopping centre, with staff nominating the charities, which have each received £500.

Other recipients included Wearside Women in Need, Washington Foodbank, Washington Mind, Washington Rotary Club and If U Care Share.

The 'For Bradley' initiative is aiming to create a holiday home, known as Bradley's Place.

It will be run by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, providing families from across the UK with an opportunity to spend time together.

Rob Moses, operations manager at the Galleries, said: “We are delighted to be able to support local charities and work with many each year helping with fundraising and awareness.

"Everyone was touched by Bradley’s story and the foundation created in his name and the positive impact that the holiday home will have on others is a fitting legacy.

"Once we heard about the campaign, we knew that it would be a cause that we wanted to support.”

Lynn Murphy, fundraising manager for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “Since Bradley’s sad passing in July we have worked tirelessly to ensure a positive legacy will come from his personal fight.

"We would like to thank the shoppers and staff of the Galleries Shopping Centre in Washington for their very kind donation.

"I have no doubt that Bradley is watching over everyone and is very proud that his legacy will now help others.”

Sunderland AFC are to donate all money raised from sales of special edition home shirts to help create the holiday home.

The shirts are available to buy online at safcstore.com or from the club shop in the Galleries, priced at £39.99 for juniors and £49.99 for adults.