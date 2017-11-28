Seven arrested in early morning raids launched in drug crackdown

Seven people are in custody after a series of raids on homes across County Durham.

At 7am, eight addresses were targeted in a Durham Constabulary crackdown on suspected drug suppliers.

The operation, named Operation Venice, was the result of an investigation into people who are believed to be responsible for the supply of Class A drugs throughout County

Durham.

Two homes in Durham, one in Wingate, two in Brandon and others in Bearpark and Ushaw Moor were searched during the raids.

Women aged 32 and 26 and two men aged 33 and others aged 18, 41 and 47 were taken into custody.

Inspector Mark Edwards of Durham Constabulary said: “We’ve had great results from this morning’s operation, and have a number of individuals in police custody while our

investigations continue.

“I hope that this work reassures our community that we are listening to their concerns, and will continue to take decisive action against those whose predatory behaviour is a detriment to quality of life in County Durham.”

Operation Venice forms part of the wider Operation Sledgehammer, which aims to tackle serious and organised crime across the region.