Second man due before court to face murder charge

Detectives have charged a second man with murder following the death of Michael Price.

Mr Price, 36, suffered head injuries during an incident in Victor Street in his home town Chester-le-Street on Saturday, January 13.

He died in the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle on Wednesday, January 24.

Yesterday, police arrested 30-year-old Christopher Hills, from Houghton, in connection with the inquiry in South Shields.

Mr Hills was last night charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates in Newton Aycliffe this morning.

Paul Ronald Watson, 30, of The Crescent, in Chester-le-Street, has previously appeared in court charged with murder.