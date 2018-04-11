Search for man as police probe alleged shoplifting offences from city businesses

A city's policing team are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted in connection with alleged shoplifting offences.

Officers in Durham City are searching for Grant Royal, 42, and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.



Sergeant Craig Rudd said: “Mr Royal knows police want to speak to him and is continuing to evade officers.”



Anyone who recognises him or has any information on his whereabouts should call Durham Constabulary on 101.



Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.