Two questioned after off-road bike operation seizes vehicles

Two men have been questioned by police after an operation to tackle antisocial bikers.

Officers from Cleveland and Durham’s Motorcycle Unit worked alongside Easington Neighbourhood team to target the ongoing issue in Seaton Village, on the outskirts of Seaham.

An off-road bike being taken away from Seaton following the seizure.

Read more: Sunderland man reported for traffic offences as police operation seizes bike



Officers from the unit seized two bikes.

They have arrested a 26-year old man for possession of Class A drugs, driving not in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

A 23-year-old was also reported for driving not in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

The day was part of Operation Endurance, which is a crackdown which involves officers from the police's motorcycle section and neighbourhood teams working with the community to rid the streets of illegal bikers.

Anyone with information which can help the team deal with the issue can email opendurance@durham.pnn.police.uk.

