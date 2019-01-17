Two men held as 4x4 crashes into wall and parked car after police pursuit

Two men were taken to hospital and are now being questioned by police after a crash in Seaham during the early hours of today.

Durham Constabulary says it was alerted to reports of a vehicle driving in an antisocial manner near the Esso garage in Seaham.

The crash then happened on Seaton Lane at around 3.20am, following a police pursuit contained to the town.

The vehicle, a green Honda 4x4, collided with an unoccupied parked car and a garden wall.

Two men were detained, and both were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Both men remain in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

A road closure was put in place between Lord Byron’s Walk and the A19 flyover while recovery and clean-up took place.