Two arrested after night time shop break-in

Two men have been arrested after the latest in a line of burglaries at a convenience shop.

The men, aged 41 and 33, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following the incident at the Dawdon Store & General Dealers on Queen Alexandra Road in Seaham at about 4.10am.

Dawdon Store on Queen Alexandra Road, Dawdon, Seaham.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “We received a report of a burglary in action at the premises in Seaham. Officers attended the address and arrested two men inside the shop.

“The men are currently in custody awaiting questioning from detectives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham Police on 101 quoting reference 25 of today’s date.

The incident is the latest in a series of break-ins at the business in recent months.

As reported by the Echo last month, the owners of the store, Ali and Sumera Zaman, were left devastated when their shop was targeted on November 23 and December 10.

Today, Mr Zaman said the store would remain closed while police carried out inquiries, but he planned to open to customers again later on today.

He said: "The forensics and police officers are here now.

"I put in a new system and I got a notification to say something was happening at the shop and then the police were called.

"This is the third time we have been broken into with just months now, it's very upsetting for us."