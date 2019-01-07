Two arrested after man suffers serious facial injury in street attack

A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was attacked during one of a series of disturbances in a town centre.

The 34-year-old was assaulted at around 11pm on Saturday in the area of the Clock Garden, on the corner of North Terrace and North Railway Street in Seaham.

He was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

A 25-year-old man and two 21-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

They have since been released under investigation.

Durham Constabulary has said inquiries have established there were a series of disturbances in the area around the same time of the attack and hope anyone with information will come forward as they piece together events.

Detective Constable John Forster, from Peterlee CID, said: “This was a violent assault which happened between Barclays and Port of Call.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area leading up to the assault, or anyone who witnessed the incident itself.”

Please call Durham Constabulary on 101 with any information, quoting incident number 454 of January 5.