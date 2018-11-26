Three released on bail following alleged assault of baby girl

Three people arrested for assault after a baby girl was airlifted to hospital have now been released on police bail.

The 17-month-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition having suffered serious injuries on Wednesday November 21.

She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Durham Constabulary said all three have now been given police bail.

Police officers were called by paramedics to a house in the Dawdon area at 10.10am on Wednesday.

