Stunning picture of stormy seas at Seaham wins national prize

A stunning picture of stormy seas at Seaham has won a national award for capturing Britain's coastline at its best.

The picture by Owen Humphreys from the Press Association news agency, was selected as a category winner in a competition run by the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society.

It won the coastal views category, one of four sections showcasing the UK's coastline and its associated people and industry.

Chris Herring won the ships and wrecks category and the overall prize for an image of Cart Gap, Norfolk, while John Roberts won the best industry picture of the year for the Bay of Biscay.

The fourth winner was Gareth Easton, in the people and recreation category, with his submission from Shetland.

Captain Justin Osmond, Shipwrecked Mariners' Society chief executive, said: "We received about 1,000 entries this year for the competition which is fantastic.

"Many of the images portray those who we are here to support, with the competition enabling us to raise awareness of the maritime environment and those working in it."