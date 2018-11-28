Police warning after attempted burglary in Seaham

Police have issued a warning to the public to lock their doors following an attempted burglary in Seaham.

Officers were called to an house in Heathway at around 9.35am this morning.

The suspect entered the property via an unlocked door and made their way upstairs to search.

The owner, who was downstairs, disturbed the suspect who ran downstairs and away from the property empty handed.

DC John Bates, from Peterlee CID, said: “This incident is an important reminder to members of the public to lock your doors even when you are in the house, or out in the garden.

“Opportunist thieves do target properties even when occupants are home.

“The public are advised to remain vigilant and if suspicious persons are seen trying door handles to contact police on 999.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 120 of November 28.