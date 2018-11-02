Police appeal to find wanted man following assault in Seaham

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to find a man following an assault in Seaham yesterday.

Officers would like to speak to Alan Lawrence, 28, regarding a section 18 assault, also known as grievous bodily harm.

The incident took place yesterday in Seaham.

Inspector Ian Blakemore, of Seaham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area, both as part of our investigation and to reassure the public.

“I’d like to make it clear that anybody assisting Alan Lawrence will be liable for arrest as well.”

Anybody with any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 6 of November 1.