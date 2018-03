Police today appealed for help to find a man they want to speak to in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident.

The crime took place at the Co-op, Woods Lane, Murton, on Wednesday, February 7.

The suspect is described as being of large build, with dark hair, and was wearing grey jeans and a grey hoodie with the letter ‘N’ on it.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact police on 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00106040.